Stricter measures against deceptive marketing

THE rise of vape products marketed in disguise through creative labelling and hidden listings by online sellers poses a significant threat to public health, especially for vulnerable groups such as youths and non-smokers.

The Alliance for a Safe Community is deeply concerned about the tactics used by some online sellers to circumvent regulations and deceive consumers.

To effectively address this issue, we propose the following steps:



1. Strengthening online marketplace regulations:

Platforms must be held accountable for ensuring that vape products are accurately labelled and compliant with health regulations.

This includes implementing stricter screening processes for product listings and immediately removing deceptive products.

2. Collaborative enforcement between government and platforms:

The government should collaborate with online platforms to monitor and report any suspicious listings that mislead consumers.

Regular audits should be conducted to identify hidden or mislabelled vape products.

3. Public awareness campaigns:

There is a need for stronger public awareness campaigns to educate consumers, especially parents and youths, about the risks of vaping and the deceptive practices used by some sellers.

This should also include guidance on identifying falsely labelled vape products.

4. Introducing tougher penalties:

Sellers and manufacturers found guilty of deceptive marketing should face stiffer penalties, including fines, suspension of business licences, and legal action.

A clear deterrent must be in place to curb this unethical behaviour.

5. Proactive community reporting mechanisms:

Encourage the public to report suspicious vape products or misleading online listings through a dedicated reporting platform.

This collective effort can aid authorities in quickly identifying and addressing violations.

By implementing these measures, we aim to protect the public, particularly young people, from falling prey to deceptive marketing strategies.

We call upon regulators, online marketplaces, and the public to work together in tackling this growing concern for the well-being of our community.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Chairman

Alliance for a Safe Community