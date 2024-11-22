Ujang Malik – a hero of the civil service

IN 1945, as nations were piecing themselves back together after World War II, a young man from Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, embarked on a steamship journey across the South China Sea to an unfamiliar land in Borneo.

Ujang Malik (pic) had one profound ambition: to help rebuild Sarawak after the devastation of the Japanese occupation.

Soon after graduating from the Serdang Agriculture School, he saw opportunities to develop the state’s vast land resources for food production, among other things.

Ujang’s fifth child, Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, in the recently launched book Fathers and Their Wisdom – an anthology featuring 26 inspiring stories – penned a heartfelt chapter of his father in a chapter titled “The Adventurer From Rembau”.

Ujang was renowned as a dedicated government officer with a clear vision and unwavering commitment to land preservation and food sustainability.

In his storytelling, Azman takes us back to the roots of Sarawak agriculture, and how his father charted a purposeful path, guided by an unwavering commitment to the land and the farmers he worked with.

Sarawak has always been a land where the indigenous communities share a deep bond with nature, and are passionately committed to sustainable living and preserving its rich resources.

Despite facing limited resources and challenging conditions, Ujang tirelessly uplifted Sarawak’s rural populace towards sustainable agriculture. He enabled local farmers to improve their yields and enhance their livelihood by teaching them modern farming techniques.

“My father was driven by the thought that post-war Sarawak, with its vast expanses of land, would offer opportunities for job-seekers with some training in agriculture to kick-start the people’s economy out of the ravages of war,” Azman wrote.

Ujang, of Minangkabau descent, was born in Rembau in 1912 while his wife, Dayang Rokayah Abang Tokay, hailed from Mukah, a predominantly Melanau area. They got married in 1945 and had 10 children.

“I would like to believe that my father, Ujang Malik, was one of the first Malayans to have ventured out to far-flung Sarawak as early as almost 80 years ago. I was told that it was ‘customary’ for a male from Rembau to be footloose, so to speak, to seek fortunes outside of his birthplace,” Azman sums up the matriarchal bias of Minangkabau.

Moving with 10 children must have been tough, given the then transport logistics. Azman recalls overhearing his mother saying, “We are just like pigeons, moving here and there”.

Azman recounts the numerous postings and transfers where Ujang’s work took him across rural outposts – from Kapit to Kanowit, Bintulu and Marudi – where he connected with communities without modern amenities.

“After his posting in Kapit, where I was born, my father was transferred to Kanowit, where he continued promoting agricultural practices among the rural population, as well as being appointed at the Rural Improvement School to train rural farmers, particularly the Iban community, to improve their agricultural methods and living standards.

“After a few years, he was transferred once again, to Binatang (now renamed Bintagor) to head the Agriculture Department.

“Before we could settle into our schools, my father was transferred again, this time to Bintulu, where he served as head of the district’s Agriculture Department from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. His seven-year stint in Bintulu left me with fond memories of the town, a fishing hub, with fresh fish readily available at the market along the Kemena Riverfront,” writes the son.

For Ujang, every posting was an opportunity to embrace new challenges – a fresh chapter waiting to be written. With unwavering dedication, he turned each venture into a remarkable success story.

Azman honoured his father’s legacy, weaving personal experiences with the historical backdrop to connect us to a time of transformation.

Azman holds the unique distinction of being the only individual in Bernama’s 58-year history to ascend to all three top leadership roles – editor-in-chief, CEO and chairman. His journey, which began as a humble cadet reporter, blossomed into a 41-year career entirely dedicated to Bernama.

Azman’s illustrious career in journalism has brought him well-deserved global recognition, including The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon – a testament to his role in strengthening Malaysian-Japanese relations.

It is evident that much of Azman’s poise and determination were inherited from his father, Ujang, whose unshakeable calm earned him the affectionate title of “Mr Cool” among his children.

Ujang faced each challenge with grace and without complaint, managing to provide for his family on a modest civil servant’s salary while embodying humility and kindness - qualities that became the cornerstone of his character and an inspiration to his children.

Ujang’s work in post-war Sarawak underscores the foundational role of agriculture in national recovery. However, Malaysia’s agricultural trajectory has since shifted, raising questions about its sustainability and long-term food security.

As Malaysia charted a bold new course in the early 1980s, embracing industrialisation and urbanisation, the focus shifted away from agriculture.

By the 1990s, Vision 2020 set forth the ambition to fully industrialise, further sidelining traditional agriculture in favour of sectors with quicker returns. Cash crops like palm oil became dominant in the 2000s, overshadowing investments crucial for local food production.

Ujang made a profound shift from agriculture to social welfare, dedicating himself as the principal of the Sarawak Blind Centre in Kuching.

Driven by deep compassion, he empowered visually impaired adults by teaching them vocational skills, blending his expertise with compassion to help them lead independent lives.

Ujang passed away on Jan 5, 1999, leaving behind a rich legacy of resilience, sacrifice and an unwavering dedication to his job, commitment to family and community.

In the end, Ujang’s life was a testament to quiet heroism – a man who left his homeland with a suitcase of dreams and forged a bridge between Malaya and Sarawak, not for wealth, fame or personal gain, but out of pure dedication to his work and unwavering commitment to the communities he served.

In celebrating the legacy of individuals like Ujang Malik, we are reminded that progress demands vision, commitment and a deep connection to the community.

As Malaysia grapples with the challenges of sustainability and food security, may we draw inspiration from such unsung heroes to chart a more inclusive and resilient future.

Vasanthi Ramachandran is an author,

brand strategist, and runs Helping Hands. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com