Value education over social media

EDUCATION has long been the foundation for progress and enlightenment in any society. The Golden Age of Islam and the Dark Ages of Europe are strong examples of how knowledge can shape the course of history.

In today’s digital age, spreading knowledge is easier and faster than ever before. However, the sheer volume of information can also lead to misinformation reaching large audiences.

Social media, in particular, has a bigger impact on people than previous forms of entertainment because it is accessible anytime and anywhere. This has driven content creators to go to great lengths to make their content engaging, as it offers financial rewards through programmes like TikTok’s creator bonuses and brand deals.

While social media offers income for successful creators, it has also promoted the idea of an easy lifestyle, fuelled by the glamorous images influencers often share. Some influencers even suggest that education is not necessary for financial success, which has caught the attention of young audiences.

Unfortunately, this message has led some youngsters to lose interest in their studies. For example, more than 10,000 students skipped their SPM exams last year, choosing instead to pursue content creation. This trend raises concerns about the future of these young individuals.

Many children believe that content creation will make them wealthy, but they are unaware of the effort required to succeed in the long run.

Beyond producing quality content, creators must also stay relevant and avoid behaviours that could lead to social exclusion. For young minds, this can be incredibly challenging and stressful.

It is crucial for parents and adults to help children understand the value of education and make learning engaging for them. Children need to first discover their passions, and teachers should adapt their teaching methods to suit these interests.

Becoming a content creator is a career like any other, with its own set of demands. However, there is an increasing need for creators to make content that benefits their audiences.

Take Reina Lum (@reinalum), for example – a digital creator on TikTok who shares news and explains legal matters related to current events, drawing on her background as a lawyer. Her legal expertise enables her to present well-founded arguments, providing valuable information to her viewers.

Similarly, Auri Katariina (@aurikatariina), creates videos about cleaning the homes of individuals struggling with mental health issues. Her content not only sheds light on these challenges but also teaches practical cleaning methods.

Content creation and consumption are now part of daily life but it is important to recognise that making social media a reliable source of income requires effort and persistence. As with other jobs, not everyone can find long-term success.

That is why students and children should prioritise their studies. The skills and knowledge they gain can open doors to jobs that require specific qualifications or they can use their education to become knowledgeable influencers who contribute positively online.

The ability to influence others comes with responsibility.

For example, after winning the “Creator of the Year” award at the TikTok Awards 2023, Khairul Aming (@khairulaming) took the opportunity to express his gratitude and reminded young people to focus on their studies and work towards a better Malaysia.

Making Malaysia a great nation begins with equipping the younger generation with valuable knowledge. Education is just as important as any basic necessity.

It is essential to understand that education does not just lead to careers in medicine or engineering but is equally vital for roles such as plumbers, mechanics, chefs and other essential jobs that keep society running smoothly.

