Anchoring Change: Women’s Influence in the Maritime Sphere

International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide on March 8th every year to honour women’s accomplishments in social, economic, cultural, and political spheres. The theme for this year, “Inspire Inclusion” conveys a strong message that goes beyond just one day of celebration.

The slogan encourages us to strive for a world where all women are recognised, empowered, and fully welcomed into all aspects of society, regardless of their background, personality, or conditions. Women have made significant contributions in various roles within the maritime industry.

Throughout history, women have participated in maritime endeavours like fishing, trading, and shipbuilding, typically in less prominent positions. In modern times, women have increasingly entered diverse roles within the maritime sector, including as captains, officers, engineers, maritime lawyers, researchers, and executives.

With a profound dedication to advancing knowledge in maritime realm they bring a wealth of academic expertise and research acumen to their work. Through this article, they offer unique insights into women contributions in maritime, drawing from their cutting-edge research and interdisciplinary approach. Join us in exploring their perspectives as we navigate the ever-evolving dynamics of the maritime world.

Although only making up 2% of the maritime community, women have demonstrated significant success. Their contributions have enhanced workforce diversity, increased operational efficiency, and advanced gender equality in male-dominated sectors.

Women have been influential in promoting safer working conditions, addressing environmental issues, and driving technological advancements in the maritime sector. Their involvement has been crucial for shaping the current and future of shipping and maritime operations.

Women are making notable progress as marine professionals in maritime institutions. Their knowledge and background help educate and train upcoming generations of maritime professionals, guaranteeing a competent and varied workforce in the maritime sector.

Women also play vital roles in maritime law enforcement, contributing their skills and expertise to ensure the safety and security of maritime environments. In agencies such as coast guards, marine police, and customs enforcement, women serve as officers, investigators, intelligence analysts, and administrators.

Their contributions include patrolling territorial waters, conducting search and rescue operations, combating maritime crimes such as smuggling and piracy, and enforcing regulations related to maritime safety and environmental protection. Women bring diverse perspectives and capabilities to these roles, enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of maritime law enforcement agencies. Moreover, their presence helps promote gender diversity within law enforcement organizations, fostering inclusive work environments and encouraging future generations of women to pursue careers in maritime security and law enforcement.

The contributions of women in shaping the future of maritime safety are crucial. Numerous women excel in this field, bringing valuable expertise and perspectives that are essential for ensuring safety at sea and advancing maritime operations.

By creating an inclusive environment, we can unlock a plethora of benefits for women and society as a whole. Empowering women by providing them with a platform for voicing themselves is essential, particularly in shaping policies and initiatives that impact them.

Celebrating diversity entails recognising and respecting the diverse experiences, viewpoints, and input of women from various backgrounds. Equal access to opportunities and resources, including education, employment, healthcare, political participation, and other areas where women may face systemic obstacles.

In the future, it is our aspiration to witness an increase in the number of women serving as mentors and coaches in the maritime world. By sharing their knowledge, experiences, and guidance, these women can inspire and empower the next generation of maritime professionals, fostering greater diversity and innovation within the industry.

Commander Maritime Dr. Suzanna Razali Chan is the Director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Lahad Datu Maritime Zone, Sabah, and Dr. Izyan Munirah Mohd Zaideen is a Senior Lecturer at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu.