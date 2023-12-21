Boycotts will only bring unintended consequences

MALAYSIA does not have diplomatic or bilateral ties with Israel. Therefore, products and food manufactured in Israel are not available on our shelves. The restriction on travel to Israel is explicitly stated in our passports.

Thus, the call to boycott Israel-made products and foodstuff in our nation is unnecessary, given that we do not retail products from Israel in our supermarkets.

However, many products, including those in the medical, electrical, technological and social media sectors, are co-produced by Israel and other Western nations, and are available in the market here.

Recently, there have been appeals to boycott American products and foodstuffs. Malaysian advocates for Palestine have been using social media platforms calling for a boycott of American fast-food chains.

These supporters believe that such a boycott will compel the US to exert pressure on Israel to cease its attacks on Gaza and Palestine.

The effectiveness of the boycott remains to be seen, and such endeavors often prove short-lived as, eventually, others may end up facing detrimental consequences.

Decisions about boycotting should be considered carefully in light with the interwoven nature of our lives with the US and the global community.

It is worth noting that the managing director and company heads of American fast-food franchises in Malaysia are Malaysians, and most of their employees are Malaysians.

These franchises maintain an apolitical stance and are neither affiliated nor involved in the ongoing bombings in Palestine. They provide a stable income and employment opportunities for many Malaysians. Advocating for a boycott of these franchises will only harm our people.

So, were we supposed to draw the line when calling for a boycott?

Germany is a staunch supporter of Israel, openly declaring their support and even vetoing the ceasefire.

Does this mean we should stop driving Mercedes and BMWs, along with the US’s popular Ford vehicles?

Israel, through collaboration with the US and other Western countries, has established systems that impact most people either directly or indirectly.

Malaysia buys medical supplies and equipment from the US and other European countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.

Most of the vaccines and medical supplies are produced by Jewish Americans.

Additionally, many of our leading surgeons and specialists have received training at prestigious American universities.

Every year thousands of our students enrolled in American universities for their higher education. Many of their top intellectuals, scientists, doctors and professors in the US are of Jewish origin.

Despite the shared anger and outrage over the merciless killings of innocent women and children in Gaza, boycotting and protests may not halt the tragic situation.

The only recourse we have is to pray and hope for peace, aspiring to bring an end to this ongoing conflict.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban