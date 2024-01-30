Creativity boon for education

IN today’s ever-evolving world, the education landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. Conventional learning paradigms, where knowledge intake is centred around textbooks, memorisation and standardised tests no longer suffice in preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century. This demands a fundamental shift to a more contemporary learning approach that prioritises foundational literacies, critical thinking and character development.

Why is creativity often undervalued and neglected in our classrooms despite its vital role in stimulating these qualities that will help students thrive?

As we step into 2024 and look towards further development on the Education Ministry’s 2027 School Curriculum Plan, schools and parents should also delve into the importance of integrating creativity into education and methods to nurture it.

Shaping future-ready students

With the 2027 School Curriculum Plan aiming to produce well-balanced students, creativity plays a vital role as a catalyst to strengthen character building, thinking skills and lifelong learning, offering a myriad of benefits that extend beyond the classroom.

One advantage lies in the intrinsic motivation and engagement experience for students. When learning becomes a canvas for creative expression, students are drawn into the educational process, fostering a genuine enthusiasm to acquire knowledge.

Motivation not only amplifies academic achievements but instils a lifelong passion for learning, empowering students to navigate complex situations.

Moreover, the integration of creativity bridges the gap between traditional classroom learning and real-life applications. As students engage in creative exercises and projects, they gain a better understanding of how theoretical knowledge, such as numeracy, scientific and civic literacy translates into practical solutions for real-world challenges.

An experiential learning approach also enhances the relevance of academic content when it is applied to everyday scenarios.

At its core, creativity bolsters curiosity, creative thinking and problem-solving. As students grapple with open-ended tasks, creativity compels students to explore new ideas and perspectives in developing innovative solutions. This, in turn, shapes students into open-minded, adaptable and resourceful individuals, recognising that there may be different ways to approach and solve a problem.

Elevating classroom learning experience

Creativity needs to be implemented and assessed within the school curriculum, recognising them as “must-have skills” rather than “nice-to-have”.

Teachers must embrace innovative learning methods and find creative ways to capture students’ attention. Supported by the Education Ministry, Faber-Castell introduced the Score A Creative Learning programme to equip teachers with practical applications of 10 creative learning techniques, which were cascaded to their students. The results were impressive. Students experienced a more meaningful learning journey, increased study effectiveness and improved grades.

Arts as catalyst for learning

Teaching young students about global issues, such as understanding the environment and climate change, can be challenging.

Art provides a creative way to learn, incorporating visuals, emotions, stories and thinking skills. The Young Artist Award exemplifies this, helping students to not only learn through art but also in grasping environmental issues.

In 2023, students nationwide in Malaysia achieved a milestone by breaking the Malaysia Book of Records with the highest number of submissions, making the 2023 Young Artist Award the largest young artist colouring contest.

The interpretations of sustainability-themed artworks by these young minds were inspiring, showcasing their problem-solving and analytical thinking in addressing global challenges.

Raja Ahmad Alauddin, a Young Artist Award finalist who discovered his love for art at the age of four, stood out among them.

Aspiring to raise awareness through impactful artwork, Raja Ahmad is an inspiring young illustrator.

Additionally, we should continue to support young Malaysians to consider art not only as an outlet for creativity but also as a potential future career goal.

As an advocate for learning and creativity, Faber-Castell remains dedicated to collaborating closely with the Education Ministry to champion innovative learning initiatives such as the Score A programme and the Young Artist Award.

The 2027 School Curriculum Plan marks a significant stride towards nurturing a generation with a growth mindset, competitiveness and resilience.

We encourage schools and parents to embrace initiatives that prioritise creativity and essential skills for pupils’ success.

This approach is beneficial not only for young Malaysians but also for the overall progress and well-being of the country and society. We cannot afford to underestimate the power of creativity in education.

The writer is the managing director of Faber-Castell Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com