Newspapers as educational tool in schools

THE Education Ministry has proposed using Malay dailies to enhance students’ proficiency in Bahasa Malaysia.

Integrating newspapers into the educational framework can greatly benefit students’ learning experiences.

Here are some practical suggestions.

School timetables are packed due to the numerous subjects leaving little time for students to peruse newspapers. It is not practical for students to read the newspapers before school begins or during their short recess period. However, elective subject periods often provide students with free time. Encouraging them to utilise this time for reading newspapers instead of idling would be beneficial.

Schools should designate areas where newspapers can be easily accessed by students.

Language teachers should brief students on how to use newspapers for learning.

Incorporating news items into language lessons can make learning more relevant and engaging for students.

Schools should organise periodic competitions that require the use of information from newspapers to incentivise students to engage with print media actively.

Encourage students to read newspapers in small groups. This activity can be integrated into extracurricular activities or study sessions.

Select students to form a school newsletter editorial board to provide a platform for the practical application of language skills. Producing regular issues of newsletters can be a training ground for aspiring news reporters, journalists, authors and editors.

To ensure an adequate supply of newspapers, schools may seek contributions of “read-yesterday” newspapers from parents. This collaborative effort can help sustain the initiative.

By implementing these measures, schools can harness the educational potential of newspapers, enriching students’ language proficiency and educational experience.