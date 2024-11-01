Paving way for democratic future

AS the nation moves into 2024, major political players and stakeholders must be reminded of the original reformasi agenda and change that have been repeatedly promised to Malaysians during the last two decades.

In 2007, 60 civil society organisations issued a declaration which identified the major failings and obstacles to Malaysia’s progress and advancement towards a more developed and democratic nation.

The Spirit of Merdeka declaration asserted:

“Our mission is not only with the restoration of democratic norms and practices. It is also to reaffirm our commitment to the safeguarding and support of vital institutions and processes that are the hallmark of vibrant and flourishing democratic systems.

“We call on all Malaysians to support this cause and to join us in promoting a strong democracy in which the separation of power of the executive, legislative and judiciary is maintained, and checks and balances preventing the monopoly or abuse of power by the executive branch are in place.

“The alternative is to see our nation and people be driven down the road of authoritarianism towards an illiberal and shackled society.”

Today, the young generation has to fight harder in protecting and enhancing the fundamental rights and freedoms eroded by failures from both sides of the political divide during the past three elections since the declaration was released; and which the older generation has not been able to advance.

In particular, attention should be given to the following recent developments that require heightened scrutiny:

Local government: where the spirit of democracy should be restored to the nation’s third level of democratic government;

Erosion in media freedom: where the media has yet to play its role as an institution that continually scrutinises and ensures transparency of government and governance; and where the concerned public should be watchful that media control agencies are under direct scrutiny and full public accountability;

Diminution of rule of law: where the rule of law should be separated from the executive government so the judiciary can perform an independent role; and lawmakers and law enforcers are subject to the same laws and norms;

In federalism: where the authority of various states should be upheld and respected by the federal government, and where the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the rights and entitlements of Sabah and Sarawak still await fulfilment;

Law reform: where restrictive and repressive laws, including the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, Universities and University Colleges Act 1971, Sedition Act 1971, Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 and defamation laws, remain largely unreformed;

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights: which Malaysia subscribes to, and should provide that among other individual rights, citizens possess the rights to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of opinion, speech and expression and equality before the law without discrimination;

The electoral system: where its integrity should be protected to enable free and fair elections; and where constituency redelineation is urgently needed to correct long-standing electoral malapportionment and gerrymandering;

Commitment to multiculturalism in a multiethnic society: where the nation’s diversity, religions, cultures and languages should be protected while recognising the position of Islam as the religion of the nation and the special position of the Malays and other native peoples and indigenous communities.

Malaysia’s political parties should enhance the roots of democracy at branch and party levels, where rank and file members have a direct say on who occupies party administrative and public office candidates.

With fully internalised democracy within political parties, future governments will be in a much better position to ensure a strong democracy.

These are the aspirations of Malaysians who want the realisation of the Malaya and Malaysia that was promised to them at Merdeka 66 years ago, and the Malaysia that is owed to the young generation.

The ultimate objective of this declaration is to firmly establish, especially within the minds and actions of our politicians, the principles outlined above.

This is aimed at ensuring that the essential task of nation-building cannot be further delayed, derailed or denied.

Observers seeking a renewal of the Spirit of Merdeka may be concerned about the lax discussion on critical economic issues and challenges such as socioeconomic inequality, growing impoverishment amid endemic corruption, shortcomings in education, declining competitiveness, issues within the civil service and the presence of bloated government-linked corporations.

We believe that sustaining a good government and providing high standards of governance will serve as the foundation for building a better nation that Malaysians deserve.

The article was co-written with independent researcher Murray Hunter. Another Take is aimed at demystifying social orthodoxy. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com