Progressive King for the rakyat

AL-SULTAN Abdullah of Pahang became the Agong at a time of profound change in the nation’s political landscape. Under his reign, Malaysia navigated through the unprecedented challenges posed by the global Covid-19 pandemic, demonstrating resilience and achieving a commendable recovery.

Throughout the nation’s political turbulence, which saw three short-lived prime ministers, Al-Sultan Abdullah’s intelligence, foresight, wisdom and prudent judgement ensured that political stability was restored, with the formation of the unity government.

As Sultan Ibrahim of Johor assumes the role of the new King, there is anticipation that he will continue to foster a strong and positive working relationship with the current administration, which was already evident before.

His traction with the people on the ground is intense and profound.

This sentiment is universal across diverse ethnic groups, which is not unnatural as Sultan Ibrahim is known to be close to the pulse of the rakyat.

Furthermore, his understanding of macro economy and business is grounded in practical and real-world knowledge.

The new King’s acumen and insights will help to contribute to the facilitation of greater economic growth for the nation, increasing foreign direct investment into the country.

Sultan Ibrahim has expressed his desire to be a more participative King who is involved and hands-on in matters of running the country and ensuring the well-being of the rakyat.

He will decide and act based on research founded on data, science and economics that is good and beneficial for the nation.

Sultan Ibrahim is also a discerning and pragmatic King who has a deep understanding of ground realities, combining research with empathy and compassion for the diverse needs of his people.

He has unequivocally given his assurance that he will be the King for all 34.3 million Malaysians, not just the 222 Members of Parliament.

Sultan Ibrahim will adopt a rakyat-centric approach.

As exemplified in his gracious and considerate interactions with the rakyat, His Majesty intuitively understands the paramount expectations that the people hold for their monarchs, which can also serve as an exemplary model in monarch leadership, namely:

Uniting the rakyat through big ideas and engaging across a diverse nation towards a common progress.

Ensuring the interest and well-being of the rakyat by having a holistic overview of what the people need. Additionally, staying connected to the community (turun padang) by prioritising feedback in the decision-making process, intervening when the well-being of the rakyat is compromised and providing a sense of protection and security (aman dan salam).

Establishing checks and balances with government institutions through the audit of administration and government affairs, alerting and advising the government to realign focus on the welfare of the rakyat. This is in addition to fostering effective and constructive collaboration with all government institutions.

Being a role model by demonstrating good governance within the bounds of constitutional rights, remaining apolitical and having empathy and compassion for the rakyat while showcasing a down-to-earth demeanour in practice.

No one will disagree that Sultan Ibrahim embodies the aforementioned approach. Undoubtedly, his pro-rakyat stance will shine through his reign, which bodes well for political stability in the years ahead, and is also congruent with the essence of the Madani Economy concept.

Another defining feature of Sultan Ibrahim’s reign is that he is rational when it comes to religious issues, which are always sensitive.

He believes in religious harmony, mutual understanding, tolerance and the celebration of diversity. Therefore, Sultan Ibrahim will staunchly oppose extremism and brook no compromise with extremists.

Sultan Ibrahim surrounds himself with exceptionally intelligent individuals who are also characterised by principled pragmatism. These advisors offer diverse and insightful perspectives, contributing to his unwavering commitment to serve the nation.

Under the reign of Sultan Ibrahim, political stability will be a driving force, which in turn will enhance economic growth and prosperity for the populace.

Dr Rais Hussin is the Founder of Emir Research, a think tank focused on strategic policy recommendations based on rigorous research. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com