Using social media to upskill and self-market

IN a competitive job market, going the extra mile is crucial to stand out. An effective approach would be to harness social media platforms as tools for upskilling and self-marketing.

Using Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok or any other social media platform, jobseekers can empower themselves to acquire and hone new skills, demonstrate their expertise and connect with potential employers.

Here are a few ways for jobseekers to get a head start:

Building professional online presence

In a 2020 Harris poll, 71% of employment decision-makers believed that reviewing candidates’ social media profiles is an effective screening method, with 67% acknowledging the use of social networking sites for researching potential job candidates.

While this poll focused on the US job market, similar practices are prevalent among Malaysian recruiters. Therefore, establishing a professional online presence is paramount for jobseekers.

Social media platforms, such as LinkedIn, provide an excellent avenue for jobseekers to showcase their skills, experience and accomplishments.

Jobseekers can optimize their profile by incorporating relevant keywords, highlighting their achievements and presenting their portfolio or work samples.

Networking and building connections

Social media platforms offer a broad network of professionals spanning diverse industries. Jobseekers can leverage these platforms to establish connections with industry experts, mentors and recruiters.

Participating in conversations, engaging in industry-related discussions and seeking advice from experienced professionals can assist jobseekers in broadening their networks as well as enabling them to acquire valuable insights and uncover new job opportunities.

Joining industry-specific communities

Many social media platforms feature communities or groups dedicated to specific industries or professions. Joining these communities will enable jobseekers to access valuable resources, stay updated on industry trends and seize networking opportunities.

Engaging in discussions, sharing knowledge and seeking guidance within these communities will not only contribute to their upskilling, but also demonstrate their passion and commitment to their chosen fields.

Showcasing skills and expertise

Social media platforms provide various mediums for showcasing skills and expertise. For example, jobseekers can create and share informative blog posts, articles related to their industry or even create video content.

By consistently providing valuable content, jobseekers can establish credibility and position themselves as a knowledgeable professional in their fields. This will help them to attract potential employers, and demonstrate a proactive approach towards personal and professional development.

Leveraging online learning opportunities

Social media platforms are a treasure trove of online learning opportunities. Many industry experts, influencers and organizations offer webinars, workshops and online courses that can help jobseekers to acquire new skills or enhance existing ones.

Actively participating in these learning opportunities showcases a jobseeker’s willingness to learn and adapt, making them more appealing to potential employers.

Jobseekers can stay updated on the latest trends and insights in their field by following and interacting with industry influencers and thought leaders on these platforms. This will not only demonstrate their genuine interest in the industry but also help them build valuable connections, opening doors to new opportunities.

Jobseekers should also consider participating in online challenges or competitions related to their field. These events will provide a chance for them to showcase their skills and offer exposure to potential employers and industry professionals.

In a nutshell

In a challenging job market, jobseekers need to find innovative ways to set themselves apart. Social media platforms provide a unique opportunity for upskilling and self-marketing.

By building a professional online presence, connecting with industry professionals, joining industry-specific communities, demonstrating skills and expertise and leveraging online learning opportunities, jobseekers can enhance their chances of success.

Utilizing the capabilities of social media will enable jobseekers to enhance their skills and market themselves effectively, thereby boosting their visibility and appeal to potential employers.

The writer is the founder and managing director of talents solutions company Aisling Group.

