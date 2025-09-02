175 participants join Harimau Malaya training session in special programme

ONE hundred seventy five participants including junior, amputee and female football players joined a special training session with the Harimau Malaya squad at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The Football Association of Malaysia organised the programme called ‘Semua Turun Padang! Wanita, Junior dan Amputee Bersama Harimau Malaya’ in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh initiated the programme which brought together various football communities for this unique experience.

Participants included the national Under-20 women’s football squad, Mokhtar Dahari Academy coaches, an amputee team and the Kepong FC B8 youth team.

The Kepong FC B8 youth team recently won the 2025 Iber Cup tournament before joining this special session.

All participants had the opportunity to interact directly with Harimau Malaya coaching staff and players during the event.

They engaged in question and answer sessions with head coach Peter Cklamovski and several national team players.

National stars including Arif Aiman Hanapi, Faisal Halim and Shahrul Saad shared their experiences with the participants.

Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed, Azri Ghani and Dion Cools also participated in the interactive sessions.

New Harimau Malaya player Joao Figueiredo joined Jon Irazabal and Paulo Josue in meeting the special guests.

The face to face session provided participants with both a new experience and very special memories.

FAM acting president Datuk Wira Mohd Yusoff Haji Mahadi attended the programme alongside ministry officials.

Ministry of Youth and Sports deputy secretary-general for strategy Chan Hong Jin also participated in the event. – Bernama