DPMs, Cabinet Ministers congratulate Aaron-Wooi Yik on first medal

DEPUTY Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi extended his congratulations to national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik for clinching the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last night.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, hailed the victory as a significant milestone, marking both the end of the country’s wait for an Olympic medal and a repeat of their achievement from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“While I was at the ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally at the Axiata Arena Stadium, I received the happy news from Paris that the national badminton doubles pair had secured the bronze medal at the Olympics.

“This win is highly significant for the Malaysian contingent, especially after their victory over the Danish pair, Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, with scores of 16-21, 22-20, 21-19.

“You both (Aaron and Wooi Yik) have demonstrated that with relentless determination and a strong fighting spirit, success is indeed attainable. We are immensely proud of your accomplishments. You have elevated the nation’s name on the global stage and become an inspiration to all Malaysians,” he said in a Facebook post.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also extended his congratulations to the national shuttlers for winning the medal in Paris.

“Thank you, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. We are all Team MAS,” said Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, in a Facebook post.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and his Deputy, Teo Nie Ching; Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek; Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir; and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad also congratulated the pair.

Last night, the duo, trailing 16-20 in the second set against Denmark’s Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, managed to recover four points to force a decisive third set, ultimately winning the bronze medal with scores of 16-21, 22-20, 21-19 at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.