  1. Sport
  2.  2024 Paris Olympics

Five-time Olympic medallist Daley announces retirement from diving

BERNAMA
Silver medallists Britain’s Noah Williams (R) and Tom Daley celebrate with their medals following the men’s synchronised 10m platform diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis/AFPPIX Silver medallists Britain’s Noah Williams (R) and Tom Daley celebrate with their medals following the men’s synchronised 10m platform diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis/AFPPIX

LONDON: Britain’s Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving following the Olympic Games in Paris, reported the German news agency (dpa).

The 30-year-old, who won gold at Tokyo in 2021, revealed he had decided to call time on his career during an interview with British Vogue.

Daley, who added a fifth Olympic medal to his collection with silver in the 10-metre synchro event in Paris, said: “It feels very, very surreal.

“I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics.

“There was a lot of pressure and expectations. I was eager for it to be done.

“But when I walked out, and saw my husband (Lance) and kids (Robbie and Phoenix) and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, you know what? This is exactly why I did this.

“It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive.

“But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day.”