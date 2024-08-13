Five-time Olympic medallist Daley announces retirement from diving

LONDON: Britain’s Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving following the Olympic Games in Paris, reported the German news agency (dpa).

The 30-year-old, who won gold at Tokyo in 2021, revealed he had decided to call time on his career during an interview with British Vogue.

Daley, who added a fifth Olympic medal to his collection with silver in the 10-metre synchro event in Paris, said: “It feels very, very surreal.

“I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics.

“There was a lot of pressure and expectations. I was eager for it to be done.

“But when I walked out, and saw my husband (Lance) and kids (Robbie and Phoenix) and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, you know what? This is exactly why I did this.

“It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive.

“But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day.”