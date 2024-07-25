Home
Sport
2024 Paris Olympics
Moments of the Day #OlympicParis
25-07- 2024 11:32 PM
From left: Nurul Azreena Mohamad Fazil, Ariana Nur Dania Mohamad Zairi dan Syaqiera Mashayikh, the national women’s archery athletes, during today’s archery event at the Esplanade Des Invalides at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. - BERNAMApix
National archers Ariana Nur Dania Mohamad Zairi, Nurul Azreena Mohamad Fazil, and Syaqiera Mashayikh (from left, wearing yellow T-shirts) compete in the archery event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the Esplanade des Invalides today. - BERNAMApix
National archer, Nurul Azreena Mohamad Fazil compete in the archery event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the Esplanade des Invalides today. - BERNAMApix
National archers Ariana Nur Dania Mohamad Zairi, Nurul Azreena Mohamad Fazil, and Syaqiera Mashayikh (from left, wearing yellow T-shirts) compete in the archery event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the Esplanade des Invalides today. - BERNAMApix
Lim Sihyeon broke the women’s archery world record in the individual standings. Lim scored 694 out of a possible 720 points, finishing first in the ranking round. - BERNAMApix
South Korean archer, Lim Sihyeon (right) is celebrated by her teammates Nam Suhyeon and Jeon Hunyoung after competing in the Women’s archery event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Esplanade Des Invalides today.
Bill on climate change to create new opportunities for business sector - Nik Nazmi
Nelayan dikhuatiri lemas di Pulau Tioman
Effective treatment, rehabilitation programmes, align with current addiction trends - AADK
Bayi 8 bulan alami pendarahan otak disyaki didera ibu, teman lelaki
