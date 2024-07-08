Nurul Izzah Izzati narrowly misses out on keirin q-final spot

NATIONAL women’s track cyclist Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri failed to advance to the quarterfinals of the keirin event after crashing out in the repechage round at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games today.

In the race held at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome, the 20-year-old, who initally led in Heat 1, finished third.

She was overtaken by Canadian rider Kelsey Mitchell and Great Britain’s Katy Marchant, who finished first and second respectively.

Only the top two riders in each heat qualify for the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Nurul Izzah failed to qualify for the first round after finishing fourth in Heat 5 of the event and thus had to compete in the repechage round to make it to the last eight.

The 2024 Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) gold medallist in New Delhi, will continue her challenge at the prestigious Games in the women’s sprint event this Friday.