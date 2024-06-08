Paris 2024: DPMs, Ministers congratulate Zii Jia for winning Malaysia’s second bronze medal

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi congratulated national singles badminton player Lee Zii Jia for winning the country’s second bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics tonight.

He said the 26-year-old proved his commitment in securing the bronze for his country and that his spirit remained unbowed after he failed to progress to the finals.

“Congratulations to national singles player Zii Jia who managed to gift Malaysia our second bronze medal.

“We are very proud with LZJ’s great performance just now. You clearly are a national hero! Congratulations once again,” he posted on Facebook tonight.

World number seven player Zii Jia won the bronze when he put on a sterling display against Lakshya Sen of India, coming from behind to win 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 in the bronze medal decider at Porte de La Chapelle Arena, Paris today.

Zii Jia had lost 14-21, 15-21 to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also conveyed his congratulatory message to Zii Jia.

“Congratulations Lee Zii Jia!!! The second bronze for our country. A scintillating performance. Congratulations once again,” he posted on Facebook.

Other ministers also took the opportunity to congratulate the shuttler for his achievement tonight, including Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“Thank you Lee Zii Jia for bringing the second Paris Olympic bronze medal back for our beloved Malaysia! Congratulations! We are so proud of you,” he said.

Also, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching also conveyed their congratulations to Zii Jia on their respective Facebook pages.