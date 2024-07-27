Paris 2024: Fight for the badge on your chest - Chong Wei

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton great Datuk Lee Chong Wei has asked all parties to keep praying for and supporting the national contingent in their mission to bring glory to the country at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The former national number one and winner of three Olympic silver medals hopes that with the continuous prayers and support of everyone, the national contingent can return home with the elusive gold medal.

“Roaring spirit, burning passion, Team Malaysia! Come on everyone, Malaysia Boleh! The world’s biggest sports show is back! To all the athletes, give your best for the badge on your chest!

“Supporters like us, don’t ever give up and support the national squad so that they can return home with the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal. Don’t panic! Malaysia Boleh,” he posted on Facebook tonight.

Chong Wei also reminded the national athletes not to be nervous during competition.

He also shared a funny story about his first Olympic outing at the 2004 edition in Athens, saying it indirectly helped to take away his nervousness and allowed him to advance to the second round.

The 2024 Paris Olympics, which officially opened today, will be held until Aug 11.

Malaysia, who are sending 26 athletes and 40 officials for this year’s edition, made their Olympic debut in the 1956 edition in Melbourne and have won eight silvers and five bronzes, with the shuttlers contributing the most, six silvers and three bronzes.