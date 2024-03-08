Paris 2024: Pearly-Thinaah’s bronze medal hopes dashed by Japanese pair

THE country’s top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah’s hopes of contributing Malaysia’s first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics was dashed when they lost in the bronze medal playoff, here today.

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games champions lost 11-21, 11-21 to world number four pair from Japan, Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena on a day that saw everything go wrong for the Malaysian pair who probably tried too hard.

The national doubles pair continued to falter with easy mistakes in the second set, seeing Matsuyama-Shida record their 10th win against them.

Previously, Pearly-Thinaah made history as the country’s first women’s doubles team to advance to the semifinals of the Olympic Games but lost 12-21, 21-18, 15-21 in a fierce battle to world number one pair Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan from China, yesterday.

Matsuyama-Shida lost 16-21, 19-21 to another Chinese pair, Liu Sheng Shu-Tang Ning.