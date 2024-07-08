‘Pocket Rocketman’ gears up for action with an eye on rivals’ tactical manoeuvres

PARIS: As the national track cycling team, led by Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, embark on their medal quest at the 2024 Paris Olympics tomorrow, the tactical manoeuvres of their rivals remain a critical factor to watch out for at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome.

Competitors such as 13-time World Championship gold medallist Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffry Hoogland of the Netherlands, Great Britain’s Jack Carlin, Australian Matthew Glaetzer and Japan’s Yuta Obara and Kaiya Ota not only bring physical prowess but also strategic race plans as seen in the Tokyo 2020 men’s keirin final.

These strategies can include precise positioning, tactical pacing and sudden accelerations designed to catch unprepared riders off guard and out of podium contention.

Having missed out on the gold at Tokyo 2020, Mohd Azizulhasni, known as the ‘Pocket Rocketman’, carries the hopes of a nation eagerly awaiting its first Olympic gold.

“I realise the burden on Mohd Azizulhasni is heavy, with the expectation to deliver gold, but being a world-class athlete, he is capable of handling the pressure,” said Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) deputy president Datuk Amarjit Singh.

“The team has prepared well, completing a few days of training on the Olympic track yesterday. The mood in our Malaysian track team is upbeat and positive and they are all looking forward to the start of the competition,” he told Bernama.

Reigning keirin silver medallist Mohd Azizulhasni and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom will feature in the sprint event from tomorrow to Friday (Aug 7-9), while debutant Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri will compete in the women’s keirin event on Wednesday and Thursday (Aug 7-8).

Nurul Izzah Izzati will then be involved in the women’s sprint event from Friday to Sunday (Aug 9-11), while the 2017 keirin world champion Azizulhasni and Muhammad Shah Firdaus will compete in their pet event, the men’s keirin, on Saturday and Sunday (Aug 10-11).

Amarjit, who is also a member of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Management Committee, expressed hope that Muhammad Shah Firdaus will provide strong support to the ‘Pocket Rocketman’ with a stellar performance.

“As for Nurul Izzah Izzati, I think she has done well for herself, being a disciplined rider, and I believe she has a long way to go towards the next Olympics, Los Angeles 2028, and beyond. This will be a good experience and exposure at the top level.

“I urge all Malaysians to join in praying for the success of our cyclists here in Paris,“ he said.