Zii Jia kicks off Paris 2024 campaign with emphatic victory over Viren

PARIS: National top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia opened his Paris 2024 Olympics gold campaign on an easy note with loud cheers from some 8,000 spectators at Porte de La Chapelle Arena, today.

The 2021 All England champion, with bandage on his right middle finger, tamed world number 70 Viren Nettasinghe of Sri Lanka 21-14, 21-12 in a Group G match.

Speaking to Bernama after the match, Zii Jia said today’s match is more about getting used to the competition venue and trying new things.

“There is still much more to adapt to the court, so just now I tried many different kind of shots and positions, hopefully it will be better in the next game.

“My finger is not injured, it is just a preventive measure. The crowd here is amazing and loud, I can feel the different vibes compared to Tokyo Olympics (held in COVID-19 pandemic),” he reacted.

Asked if there’s message for his fans back in Malaysia, the world number seven shuttler said: “thanks for supporting me, hopefully I will get better and better, hopefully there will be good results here,” he said.

Zii Jia will have a day rest tomorrow, as Viren takes on world number 62 Pablo Abian, before playing the Spaniard on Tuesday.

In their only encounter, Zii Jia was forced by Abian to play rubber sets before winning 21-11, 21-23, 24-22 in the 2021 Hylo Open first round.

“He is a very experienced player, his fifth Olympics. Not easy to play him, but have to prepare myself,” he said.

A win against the Spaniard will ensure Zii Jia’s place in the last 16 round, against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia barring any upsets.

In his Olympics debut in Tokyo, he went down to China’s Chen Long in the round of 16.