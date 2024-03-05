2024 Thomas Cup: Malaysia-China semifinal showdown to be shown on 15 big screens

BADMINTON fans will have the opportunity to watch the national side battling it out against China in the semi-finals of the 2024 Thomas Cup, which will be shown on 15 big screen locations across the country tomorrow (May 4).

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said among the locations are Dataran Merdeka in Jalan Raja, Kuala Lumpur and Dataran Putrajaya, Presint 3 in Putrajaya.

She also invites members of the public to watch the action which will commence at 5pm.

“Come out and cheer our boys this Saturday!” she said on her official Facebook page.

Yesterday, Malaysia advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024 Thomas Cup for the first time in eight years when the team defeated former champions of the 2014 edition, Japan, 3-1 at the Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Gymnasium, China.

Malaysia will face China in the semi-finals tomorrow after the hosts defeated defending champions India 3-1 in another quarter-final action yesterday.

Following are 15 big screen locations:

1. Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur

2. Dataran Putrajaya, Presint 3, Putrajaya

3. SACC Mall, Shah Alam, Selangor

4. Dataran Dato’ Sheikh Ahmad, Kangar, Perlis

5. Kompleks Belia & Sukan Negeri Kedah, Alor Setar

6. Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah, Meru Raya, Perak

7. Kompleks Belia & Sukan Negeri Sembilan, Paroi

8. Dataran Bandaraya MBMB, Ayer Keroh, Melaka

9. Toppen Shopping Centre, Johor Bahru, Johor

10. Dataran Kolej Polytech Mara, Kota Bharu, Kelantan

11. Ali Spices Kampung Ladang Tanjung, Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu

12. Padang MBK 1, Kuantan, Pahang

13. Kompleks Belia & Sukan Negeri Sarawak, Kuching

14. Kompleks Belia & Sukan Negeri Sabah, Putatan

15. Gelanggang Futsal Hassan Sani, Kompleks Sukan Labuan, Sabah