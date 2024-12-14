THE national women’s squash squad ended the 2024 World Squash Team Championships in Hong Kong, China, with the bronze medal after losing 0-2 to the United States (US).

World No. 17 Rachel Arnold, who went first for Malaysia, displayed great fighting spirit, forcing Amanda Sobhy to battle through to a decisive fifth set. However, Rachel eventually lost 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 8-11 after 45 minutes of play.

The loss meant that World No. 10 S. Sivasangari was given the heavy responsibility to level the score, but she succumbed to Olivia Fiechter with a result of 11-7, 11-9, 5-11, 2-11, 2-11 in 47 minutes.

Sivasangari’s defeat meant that Aira Azman, who was scheduled to play as the third singles, was not fielded in the semi-final.

The national women’s squash team’s best achievement was in the 2014 edition in Canada, where Malaysia finished as runners-up after losing to England in the final.