21st Sukma: All sports facilities will be fully upgraded by June - Minister

KUCHING: All sports facilities being upgraded in Sarawak will be ready by June, in preparation for the hosting of the 21st Malaysia Games (SUKMA) from Aug 17-24.

Sarawak Youth and Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (pix) said preparations for SUKMA 2024 are going smoothly and that certain facilities have already been fully upgraded.

“Yesterday, I went to three facilities. One of them was the Wushu Hall, which is a new construction, and they (the contractor) assured me it would be ready in June.

“I also visited the Sarawak Stadium which will be used for the track and field events and the Sports Village where the Sarawak contingent will be based,” he said after the launch of the EV Motorcycle MYUS Autotech X Ebixon here today.

Karim said Sarawak is one of the states to emphasise sports development and this has caught the attention of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM).

Yesterday, OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said, during his courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, that he intends to bring more international-level sports events to be hosted in the state. -Bernama