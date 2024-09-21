3,000 turnout forecast for Para SUKMA opening tomorrow

KUCHING: A total of 3,000 spectators, including athletes from 15 states, are scheduled to attend the official opening ceremony of the 2024 Malaysia Para Games (Para SUKMA), which will take place at the Unity Stadium here tomorrow night.

Sarawak Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said the official opening ceremony would showcase the cultural diversity of the state, featuring performances from children to adults.

“The theme of the performances by the children of Sarawak encompasses authenticity and uniqueness, despite consisting of various ethnic groups united in harmony.

“This official opening ceremony will be as inclusive as possible. We will also have performances by persons with disabilities (PwD) and Sarawakians who have made their mark internationally,” she said after watching the full dress rehearsal of the opening ceremony last night.

The event will be launched by Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, and will be attended by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, as well as Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Meanwhile, Fatimah, satisfied with the smooth rehearsal, expressed her hope that the public will show strong support for these special athletes, just as they did for the normal athletes who competed at SUKMA 2024 last month.

“This is our opportunity to showcase our best values in supporting our PwD athletes, and I believe it will inspire and motivate them to deliver their best performances,” she said.

The 10 sports to be contested at the Para SUKMA - athletics, swimming, badminton, table tennis, bowling, boccia, lawns bowls, powerlifting, archery and chess - will involve 328 events.

This edition of the Games, from Sept 22 to 28, would involve 1,290 para athletes, comprising 982 males and 308 females.