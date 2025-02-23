PETALING JAYA: Selangor FC ended their ten-year wait for silverware with a commanding 7-0 aggregate victory over PDRM FC to clinch the 2024/2025 Challenge Cup in the second leg of the final at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) last night.

Head coach Kinoshi Katsuhito hailed the triumph as a significant milestone but stressed that it was only the beginning of a larger journey for the club.

“I’m very satisfied with the players’ work. Not only the players but also the staff, who have worked hard to maintain our condition, pitch, nutrition, and overall organisation.

“These efforts make history, and we have learned a lot from this championship,” he said at the post-match press conference.

The victory holds special meaning for the Red Giants whose last domestic trophy came in the 2015 Malaysia Cup. This win not only ends their title drought but also reinforces their ambition to reclaim their place at the top of Malaysian football.

Despite the achievement, Katsuhito acknowledged that not all Selangor supporters shared the same excitement, hence, urged fans to stand by the team and recognise the sacrifices made by the players.

“This is their choice, so I cannot say anything about it. But becoming a champion is never easy. Some players get to play, some don’t, but everyone contributes. Please continue to support the players and appreciate their hard work. This is my opinion,” he added.

The Challenge Cup was introduced by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) in 2018, with Terengganu FC II (TFC II) winning the inaugural edition, followed by Johor Darul Ta’zim II (2019) and PDRM FC in 2023. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a spanner in the works from 2020 to 2022.