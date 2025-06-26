QABIL IRFAN continues his back-to-back campaign in the Espana Superbike Championship (ESBK), which now moves into Round 3 at the Motorland Aragon Circuit in Spain. The track features 7 right-hand corners, 10 left-hand corners and a 968-metre straight , promising a challenging weekend ahead for Qabil.

The intense summer heat in Spain is no obstacle for Qabil, who delivered an impressive performance in the previous round, finishing Race 1 in second place and going on to win Race 2. Both races were held under hot and dry conditions, with temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius.

“I’m really looking forward to getting the race weekend started. I expect the competition to be just as intense as in Round 2, but I’m feeling more confident this time. Two weeks ago, my team and I did a private test at this circuit, and I personally find the track quite exciting. My target is to maintain my position as the overall leader this weekend”, said Qabil.

To maintain peak preparation, Qabil has remained in Spain and continued intensive training in Tarragona with fellow rider Hakim Danish. The sessions have been closely supervised by experienced coaches from Rider Formation.