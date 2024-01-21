Aaron-Wooi Yik bow out of India Open

NEW DELHI: Malaysia’s men’s doubles pair of Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik bowed out of the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament after losing in the semi-finals in New Delhi, last night.

The world number four and former world champions went down against the host country’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in straight sets 18-21, 14-21.

The Indian pair will play in Sunday’s final against last year’s men’s doubles world champions Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea, who earlier defeated Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 21-19, 21-14.

Aaron-Wooi Yik had made it to the finals of the same tournament last year.

In the men’s singles semi-finals, world number 18, Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong stunned 2023 World Championships silver medallist, Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-13, 15-21, 21-19. He will take on world number two Shi Yu Qi of China, who trounced India’s H.S. Prannoy 21-15, 21-5, in the final.

Meanwhile, women’s singles shuttler Tai Tzu Ying advanced to her second consecutive finals in the World Tour, by defeating Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 21-13, 21-18.

The Taiwanese, who lost in the final of last weekend’s Malaysia Open to An Se Young of South Korea, will now face Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Chen Yu Fei from China, who defeated compatriot Wang Zhi Yi 21-13, 21-18 in the other semifinal.

The women’s doubles finals will see Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara, who stunned South Korea’s world number two Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee 21-13, 21-16 in the last four, taking on China’s Zhang Shu Xian-Zheng Yu, who won their semifinal 19-21, 21-17, 21-18 against compatriots Li Wen Mei-Liu Xuan Xuan.

In the mixed doubles, world number five Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin of China overcame Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun of South Korea 21-19, 21-18.

They will play in the final against Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand, who defeated Ye Hong Wei-Lee Chia Hsin of Taiwan 18-21, 21-15, 21-19 in the other semi-final tie. - Bernama