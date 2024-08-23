Aaron-Wooi Yik to remain with BAM until 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik have signed a contract to remain under the auspices of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

BAM in a statement on Facebook said that the Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallists would continue to be with the national badminton governing body until the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

“Contract Extended! Our #Tokyo2020 #Paris2024 bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik have officially signed on to stay with us until #LA2028!,” BAM said.

Aaron and Wooi Yik were paired together in 2017, and made history by becoming the first Malaysian men’s doubles pair to win the 2022 World Badminton Championships title.