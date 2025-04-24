JOHOR Darul Ta’zim (JDT) star Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi made history tonight by becoming the first player to be crowned Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the fourth consecutive time at the 2024–2025 National Football Awards (ABK) held here.

The national player’s remarkable achievement places him in a league of his own, surpassing the record of former national striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, who won the title three times in a row from 2010 to 2012.

It was also a memorable night for the 23-year-old, who swept three other categories - Best Midfielder, Best Goal in the Malaysia League (M-League) 2024–2025, and Fans XI (Forward).

This marks Arif Aiman’s first win in the Best Midfielder category (based on the position registered by the club), having previously won the Best Forward title three times from 2021 to 2023.

Arif Aiman continued to shine in this season’s M-League, showcasing his brilliance with 12 goals and 13 assists, helping the Southern Tigers to lift the Super League and FA Cup trophies, while also reaching the Malaysia Cup final against Sri Pahang FC which will be played at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil this Saturday.

Although he is now the most successful player in terms of the highest achievement, Arif Aiman admitted that he is still not satisfied with all his accomplishments so far and will strive to deliver even better performances in the future.

“Alhamdulillah, I didn’t expect to win the MVP award. But every year is a big challenge for me.

“I feel I’m still not satisfied. I will give my best until I feel proud of myself,” he told reporters after the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Arif Aiman’s teammate, Bergson da Silva, also drew attention after winning the Super League Golden Boot and Best Foreign Player award, having excelled as the top scorer with 32 goals in total this season in the league.

In fact, that goal tally is his highest since playing in the Malaysian League with JDT, with the last time he emerged as top scorer being in the 2022 season with 29 Super League goals.

In the Best Coach category, Kuching City FC head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak caused an upset by clinching the award for the first time, beating two other nominees, Hector Bidoglio (JDT) and Kinoshi Katsuhito (Selangor FC).

Having been nominated from 2019 to 2021, the Singaporean-born coach finally proved his credibility by winning the award after leading Kuching City to fourth place in the Super League in only their second season in Malaysia’s top-flight league.

It marks the club’s best achievement since its founding as an amateur team competing in the People’s Football League in 2015, and now standing proudly among the top-tier Super League teams.

Overall, the 2024–2025 National Football Awards (ABK) saw JDT dominate eight of the main categories contested this time.

In addition to the three awards won by Arif Aiman and two by Bergson, Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed lived up to expectations by successfully defending his Best Goalkeeper crown for the third consecutive time, while Feroz Baharudin took home the Best Defender trophy for the first time.

As Super League champions for the 11th consecutive time, JDT were also named Best Team of the season, bringing their total haul to eight major awards under Bidoglio’s leadership.

The full list of 2024–2025 National Football Awards (ABK) winners is as follows:

Best Goalkeeper: Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed (JDT)

Best Defender: Feroz Baharudin (JDT)

Best Midfielder: Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi (JDT)

Best Forward: Paulo Josue (Kuala Lumpur City FC)

Best Coach: Aidil Sharin Sahak (Kuching City FC)

Best Foreign Player: Bergson da Silva (JDT)

Best Young Player: Haqimi Azim Rosli (KLC)

Best MFL Cup Player: Gabriel Nistelrooy Tamin (JDT2)

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi (JDT)

Fair Play Award: Terengganu FC

Best Team: JDT

Best Goal (Malaysia League 2024–2025): Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi (JDT)

MFL Cup Golden Boot: Gabriel Nistelrooy Tamin (JDT2) – 24 Goals

Super League Golden Boot: Bergson da Silva (JDT) – 32 Goals

Super League Golden Boot (Local): Paulo Josue (Kuala Lumpur City FC) – 17 Goals

Best Supporters: Boys of Straits (JDT)