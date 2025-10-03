AC Milan face Juventus after San Siro stadium sale approval

AC MILAN have the opportunity to conclude a significant week when they visit rivals Juventus in Serie A on Sunday following a major step toward constructing a new stadium to replace the San Siro.

Leading the league on goal difference, Milan are enjoying a five-match winning streak across league and cup competitions.

Their impressive victory over reigning champions Napoli last weekend demonstrated their potential to challenge for the title this season.

Milan currently share 12 points with Napoli and Roma, who face Genoa and Fiorentina respectively this weekend.

They hold a one-point advantage over fourth-placed Juventus before Sunday’s crucial encounter.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri described his return to Turin, where he secured five Serie A titles, as an emotional experience.

Allegri’s team approaches the match with confidence from their Napoli victory and the benefit of a full week’s rest, unlike opponents who had European matches this week.

Their opening day loss to Cremonese now appears anomalous rather than indicative of broader concerns for Milan.

With fewer matches scheduled throughout the campaign, the seven-time European champions present a strong case for title contention.

Milan’s prospects for maintaining their top position receive a further boost from injuries to Juventus defenders Gleison Bremer and Khephren Thuram.

Both key players sustained injuries during Juventus’s draw with Atalanta last weekend.

The club’s owners, American investment firm RedBird, received substantial encouragement as Milan’s city council finally approved selling the publicly-owned San Siro to Milan and local rivals Inter.

The decree emerged in Tuesday’s early hours following an extended council meeting lasting over eleven hours.

The session featured strong opposition from politicians across the spectrum concerning the sale of 28 hectares of prime public land and the potential demolition of one of the world’s most recognisable stadiums.

The clubs and Milan’s centre-left mayor Giuseppe Sala nearly failed to secure approval, as the 24 supporting votes would have been insufficient without several right-wing Forza Italia councillors abstaining.

AC Milan CEO Paolo Scaroni stated on Tuesday that he anticipates the new stadium will be ready by 2030.

He emphasised that completion would be well in advance of 2032, a crucial date because the new stadium must be prepared for the European Championship.

Inter, who trail the leading trio by three points in sixth position, host promoted side Cremonese at the scene of their historic first-week victory.

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot returns to the club where he and Allegri first established their strong relationship.

Allegri’s fatherly bond with Rabiot persuaded the player to return to Italy after a physical altercation made his position at Marseille untenable.

The 30-year-old has integrated seamlessly into Milan’s midfield alongside veteran superstar Luka Modric since his transfer deadline day arrival.

The Serie A weekend fixtures include Verona versus Sassuolo on Friday.

Saturday’s matches feature Parma against Lecce, Lazio hosting Torino, Inter Milan welcoming Cremonese, and Atalanta facing Como.

Sunday’s schedule includes Udinese versus Cagliari, Bologna against Pisa, Fiorentina taking on Roma, Napoli meeting Genoa, and the headline fixture between Juventus and AC Milan. – AFP