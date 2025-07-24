Adidas and Dion Cools unveil heritage-inspired jersey

ADIDAS MALAYSIA launches a limited edition jersey inspired by national footballer Dion Cools, celebrating his heritage, cultural identity, and remarkable football journey. This jersey, a seamless blend of culture and performance, symbolises national pride, resilience, and unity.

Designed in collaboration with Dion Cools – the first Malaysian to play for Japanese top-flight club Cerezo Osaka and a key defender for the Malaysian national team – the jersey reflects the athlete’s deep connection to his roots and the nation he represents.

Collaboration with Dion Cools

A stalwart in Malaysia’s national team since 2021, Dion Cools has become a symbol of local football defined by grit, leadership and cultural pride. The limited edition jersey reflects this narrative, drawing from Dion’s standout performances and his unwavering commitment to representing the country at the highest level.

“Football has given me an incredible platform to represent where I come from and what I stand for. Partnering with adidas on this jersey let me tell that story in a whole new way. adidas has always stood for pushing boundaries. Through this collaboration, I hope to inspire others to embrace their identity and push for greatness,” said Dion Cools.

Celebrating Culture Through Sport

Born in Kuching, Sarawak and raised in Belgium, Dion was eligible to represent either country at international level, but ultimately chose to wear the Malaysian badge. This jersey design honours that decision: Infused with heritage-inspired patterns and modern performance detailing, the design reflects the duality of Dion’s roots and career.

“At adidas, we believe in the power of sport to unite cultures, amplify stories and create new possibilities. Dion’s story reflects everything adidas stands for: cultural authenticity, bold choices, and performance at the highest level,” said Preston Page, Country Manager, adidas Malaysia.

The Dion Cools limited edition jersey is available in two colourways at select adidas stores and online via www.adidas.com.my. Retailing at RM169, consumers will get to redeem a complimentary collectible Dion Cools player card with each purchase, while stocks last.