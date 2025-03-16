Adidas & Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team debut first collection

ADIDAS and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team unveiled their first collection, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for motorsport.

Designed around shared principles of performance and excellence, the debut collections for athletes and fans offer a fresh aesthetic to the paddock, born from sport and built for culture.

The launch sees Adidas bring the best of its 75-year obsession of understanding athletes to the lanes of motorsport.

Reimagining the design codes of sports and sports lifestyle, the new team wear has been carefully crafted with specific cuts, performance technologies and functionalities to optimally support each member of the team during race weekends, while unifying them – and their fans – with a central design story of black, white and shades of the iconic F1 Team teal.

Blending lifestyle aesthetics and performance functionality across apparel, footwear, and accessories, the range features a comprehensive lineup for one of the leading teams in motorsport, including Mercedes F1 drivers George Russell, Kimi Antonelli, mechanics, engineers fanwear.

“It’s incredible for us as a team to work with a brand like Adidas that truly understands what it is like to operate at the highest levels in sport.

“Their knowledge, expertise and attention to detail is something that is only going to benefit us as a team and hopefully give us an advantage as we set out to fight for race wins and championships, both this season and beyond,” Russell said.

Antonelli added: “We’re hugely excited to work with Adidas as a team, and personally, as I look forward to my first season in F1, it feels even more special and I’m so glad to be working with a partner who truly understands the athlete’s mindset.

The first time I wore the new kit with my teammates is a moment I will remember forever, and I can’t wait to look out into the stands and see the fans wearing it too.”