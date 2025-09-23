Aitana Bonmati wins third consecutive Women’s Ballon d’Or award

BARCELONA and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati has secured the Women’s Ballon d’Or award for an incredible third consecutive year.

The 27-year-old claimed the prestigious prize during Monday evening’s ceremony in the French capital.

Bonmati finished ahead of her international teammate Mariona Caldentey, who played alongside her in the Spain side that lost the Women’s Euro 2025 final to England on penalties.

The Barcelona star also experienced defeat in the Women’s Champions League final last season against Caldentey’s club side Arsenal.

Despite these team setbacks, Bonmati’s individual brilliance was recognised with the Euros player of the tournament award.

Her recovery from viral meningitis meant she did not start Spain’s first two matches of the European Championship.

England’s European Championship winner Alessia Russo completed the top three by finishing in third place.

The Ballon d’Or remains the most coveted individual honour in world football for both men and women.

Bonmati’s three-year dominance follows back-to-back victories for her club and country teammate Alexia Putellas.

Only Norway’s Ada Hegerberg and American Megan Rapinoe have also won the Women’s Ballon d’Or since its 2018 inception. – AFP