Alcaraz advances to US Open semi-finals on track for Djokovic clash

FORMER champion Carlos Alcaraz continued his imperious march at the U.S. Open by reaching the semi-finals on Tuesday and staying on course for a potentially high-voltage showdown with 24-times Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic.

The second-seeded Spaniard produced yet another clinical display to beat Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-2 6-4 in the quarter-finals at a sunbathed Arthur Ashe Stadium and secured his spot in the last four without dropping a set this year.

The 22-year-old, who is chasing his first hardcourt Grand Slam title since his 2022 triumph at Flushing Meadows and sixth overall, will await the winner of the evening session encounter between Djokovic and local hope Taylor Fritz.

If Djokovic gets to the semi-final, he will arrive with a 5-3 win-loss record against Alcaraz having beaten him in their last two clashes - in the Australian Open quarter-finals this year and last year’s Paris Olympics final.

Alcaraz can take the world number one ranking from Jannik Sinner if he emerges triumphant in New York at the end of the fortnight, but is trying not to think about that at this stage.

“If I think about the world number one spot too much, I’m going to put pressure on myself and I don’t want to do that,“ Alcaraz said.

“I just want to step on court, try to do my things, follow my goals and try to enjoy as much as I can.”

PERFECT RUN

While his rivalry with Alcaraz is close, Djokovic has not lost a match in 10 meetings with Fritz and the Serb will try to keep his perfect run going against the American in the final match of the evening on the main showcourt.

The 38-year-old has lost some of his fire - failing to make a Grand Slam final all year - but his desire to win a 25th major title and go past Margaret Court still burns at the tournament where he has hoisted the trophy four times previously.

Fourth seed Fritz is the home fans’ only remaining hope to end a 22-year American men’s drought at the U.S. Open, a year after he came up short in the final to Italian Jannik Sinner.

In the afternoon, 45-year-old Venus Williams will look to continue her impressive women’s doubles run at Louis Armstrong Stadium with 22-year-old Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez.

The pair face a formidable task against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and Taylor Townsend of the United States, who won the Australian Open earlier this year.

Defending champion and world number one Aryna Sabalenka will then kick off the evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium against unseeded Marketa Vondrousova, aiming to keep her pristine run intact after not dropping a set so far.

Sabalenka beat the 60th-ranked Czech in their most recent meeting in the Cincinnati second round last month and the odds are in her favour as she has won her last 30 matches against opponents ranked 50th or lower at Grand Slam tournaments.

Should she prevail, Sabalenka will meet Jessica Pegula in a rematch of last year’s final after the American dispatched Czech twice Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-3 to get the day’s action underway. - Reuters