Alexander Isak trains alone amid Newcastle Liverpool transfer rumours

ALEXANDER Isak has been instructed to train alone as his future at Newcastle United remains uncertain.

The Swedish striker was absent from the squad’s pre-season tours to Singapore and South Korea.

He cited a minor thigh injury and instead trained in Spain with former club Real Sociedad.

Upon returning to Newcastle, Sky Sports reported he trained separately from the main group.

Manager Eddie Howe emphasised that players must “earn the right” to train with the squad.

Liverpool’s £110m bid for Isak has been rejected, with Newcastle holding out for closer to £150m.

The Magpies are struggling to secure a replacement, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko a key target.

Manchester United are also competing for Sesko after Newcastle missed out on other forwards.

Liverpool have spent over £250m this window but could reinvest funds from player sales.

Darwin Nunez is nearing a £46m move to Al Hilal, potentially freeing up space for Isak.

Since joining Newcastle in 2022, Isak has scored 62 goals in 109 appearances.

His decisive goal in the League Cup final ended Newcastle’s 70-year trophy drought. - AFP