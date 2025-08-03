All Blacks scrum-half Roigard ruled out of Argentina Tests

NEW Zealand Rugby confirmed on Sunday that All Blacks scrum-half Cameron Roigard will miss the upcoming Tests against Argentina due to a stress fracture in his foot.

The injury, sustained during last month’s series sweep against France, leaves coach Scott Robertson with limited options ahead of the Rugby Championship fixtures.

Roigard’s absence is a significant blow for the All Blacks, as the 24-year-old has become a pivotal player under Robertson.

His speed and distribution skills will be missed in the matches scheduled for August 16 in Cordoba and August 23 in Buenos Aires.

With Noah Hotham also sidelined due to an ankle injury, Robertson faces a selection dilemma.

Cortez Ratima remains the only fit scrum-half from the trio involved in the France series.

Possible replacements include Finlay Christie, who last played over a year ago, and Folau Fakatava, who featured briefly against Ireland in 2022.

The injury list continues to grow for New Zealand, with prop Tyrel Lomax, winger Caleb Clarke, and back-rower Luke Jacobson also ruled out.

However, captain Scott Barrett is expected to return after recovering from a calf issue, while playmaker Beauden Barrett and forwards Tupou Vaa’i, Wallace Sititi, and Tamaiti Williams are likely to be available.

Robertson will announce a 36-man squad on Monday as the All Blacks prepare for their South American challenge.

Roigard’s recovery timeline remains uncertain, raising questions about his availability for September’s home Tests against South Africa. – AFP