Alonso vows no excuses as Real Madrid face La Liga opener

REAL Madrid coach Xabi Alonso insists the team will not use their limited pre-season as an excuse ahead of Tuesday’s La Liga opener against Osasuna.

Alonso will make his Santiago Bernabeu debut after beginning his tenure during the Club World Cup in the US, where Madrid reached the semi-finals.

The club’s request to delay their league start was denied, leaving them with just one friendly since their 4-0 loss to PSG on July 9.

“Obviously it would have been nice to receive some support with our request, especially for the players’ health... after such a long season and to have a little more preparation time,“ Alonso said.

“But anyway, in the end it wasn’t to be and that’s that. We’ve only had two weeks and there’s no point looking for excuses now.”

New signings like Trent Alexander-Arnold join Alonso’s squad as Madrid aim to move on from Carlo Ancelotti’s underwhelming final season.

Despite winning the Champions League and La Liga in 2023-24, Madrid finished behind Barcelona last term and fell to Arsenal in Europe.

Alonso, who achieved a Bundesliga and German Cup double with Leverkusen, remained cautious about setting lofty targets.

“I tend to be more of a doer than a talker. So making promises before taking action in football doesn’t usually work,“ said Alonso.

“We are working hard and people are eager, you can feel that. We are also very eager, we want to start this new project, with new players, a new coach, and bring this energy we have to the stadium, and then earn it, not just talk about it.”

He emphasised that success must be earned, starting with Tuesday’s match against Osasuna.

Alonso also supported Madrid’s stance against La Liga’s proposed Miami fixture between Villarreal and Barcelona in December.

“I agree wholeheartedly with the club’s statement,“ added Alonso.

“I believe that at the start of the competition, we all knew what the rules were, and if the rules are to be changed, it must be unanimously agreed upon by all participants.”

He stressed that all La Liga clubs should have been consulted before such a decision was made. - AFP