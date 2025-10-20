Amorim calls Man Utd win at Liverpool his biggest yet

RUBEN Amorim described Manchester United’s 2-1 victory at Anfield as the biggest win of his tenure.

Harry Maguire’s late header secured United’s first win at Liverpool since 2016 and inflicted a fourth straight defeat on the hosts.

The result gave United back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time under Amorim.

The Portuguese coach stressed that the performance against Brighton next weekend will reveal more about his team’s potential.

He stated that the win meant a lot today but would not mean a lot tomorrow.

United’s early season struggles included a League Cup exit to Grimsby and a defeat to Brentford that threatened Amorim’s position.

Consecutive wins over Sunderland and Liverpool have lifted United to ninth place, just two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Amorim emphasised the victory’s importance for the fans after their recent suffering.

He said winning at the stadium of the champions and their biggest rivals was really important.

Amorim admitted his team did not play very well but praised their great spirit.

He acknowledged United had to ride their luck during the match.

Bryan Mbeumo gave United a perfect start by scoring after just 61 seconds.

Bruno Fernandes hit the post as United missed chances to extend their lead.

Cody Gakpo struck the woodwork three times before equalising for Liverpool in the 78th minute.

Maguire then headed in Fernandes’s cross to secure a dramatic victory.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot blamed his team’s wastefulness in front of goal for the defeat.

Slot said it was almost impossible to win a big game with a negative set-piece balance.

He noted that Liverpool created eight to ten open chances but scored only one goal.

Alexander Isak was denied his first Liverpool goal by goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Mohamed Salah fired wide from a great chance early in the second half.

Gakpo missed a late headed opportunity to snatch a draw for Liverpool.

The defeat leaves Liverpool four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal. – AFP