Amorim demands change after Man United’s humiliating Grimsby defeat

MANCHESTER UNITED manager Ruben Amorim declared that “something has to change” following his team’s humiliating League Cup elimination by fourth-tier Grimsby Town.

United suffered their worst result since Alex Ferguson’s retirement after losing a penalty shoot-out 12-11 following a 2-2 draw in regular time.

Amorim appeared completely disconsolate despite significant board backing that included £200 million spent on attacking talents Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

“(I have) no more answers. I do not even have anything to say,“ the 40-year-old Portuguese manager told the BBC after the match.

Amorim conceded the performance against Grimsby rang serious alarm bells despite claiming his team deserved more points from recent league matches.

“I think something has to change,“ he said.

“I think the team and the players spoke really loud today, so that’s it. (Tonight) I think the best team won, the only team that was on the pitch.”

United defender Diogo Dalot echoed his manager’s frustration by criticising the team’s lack of fight throughout the match.

“I think we gave the game to them, clearly, straight away, exactly what they wanted. Win duels, second balls, set-plays,“ Dalot told MUTV.

Amorim has overseen more defeats than wins during his 10-month tenure while remaining winless after three games this season.

Grimsby manager David Artell offered unexpected support by urging patience with the under-pressure United boss.

“Ruben Amorim needs time,“ he said.

“He is an excellent manager and you don’t become Manchester United manager, having done what he has done in his career, if he is not good at his job.”

United face Burnley next as pressure mounts on Amorim to turn around their disastrous start to the season. – AFP