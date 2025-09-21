An Se-young dominates China Masters with second straight badminton title

SOUTH Korea’s An Se-young captured her second consecutive China Masters badminton title with a commanding victory over China’s Han Yue on Sunday.

The Olympic champion and top seed needed only 33 minutes to overpower the third-seeded home favourite in a stunning 21-11, 21-3 triumph.

An celebrated ecstatically by turning to the crowd with shouts and clenched fists after Han’s final shot failed to clear the net.

Her dazzling performance proved even more dominant than last year’s China Masters win, which came three months after her Paris Olympic gold medal success.

Local Chinese star Weng Hongyang claimed the men’s title by defeating Taiwan’s Lin Chun-yi in straight games 21-11, 21-15.

The 49-minute final between two unseeded players saw Lin mount a second-game comeback that briefly gave him a narrow 12-10 lead before Weng’s late surge secured victory.

Next month’s badminton calendar features the Denmark Open and French Open as top players build toward December’s BWF World Tour Finals. – AFP