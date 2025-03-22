Anita Azrina sets ambitious plans for PSM

KUALA LUMPUR: Newly appointed Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) chairman Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz has set her sights on upgrading sports facilities for the 2027 SEA Games and strengthening financial sustainability as she takes on her new role yesterday.

Anita Azrina, who was appointed after serving as deputy chairman since 2023, described the opportunity as a great honour and pledged to continue the progress made under former chairman Datuk Hans Isaac.

“I joined PSM in 2023 as deputy chairman. Even then, I felt really honoured to be given the trust by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh to join the PSM family. To be made chairman is truly humbling. I have been working with Datuk Hans and will continue with the good work he has done leading us since 2023.

“The key priorities include upgrading of the facilities in preparation for SEA Games 2027, as Malaysia is a host we need to make sure all the facilities, infrastructure, and overall readiness is of global standards; sustainability of PSM through various commercial efforts, for example sponsorship, full utilisation of facilities (concerts, sports, events),” she told Bernama.

With extensive experience in corporate leadership, including marketing, business development, event management, and sponsorship at PETRONAS, Anita Azrina believes she has all what it takes for the role.

“In PETRONAS I was exposed to many areas of the corporate world, for example marketing and trading, business development, organising events and conferences, communications, branding, stakeholder management, CSR as well as sponsorship.

“With such exposure, especially at a global level, I am ready for the role. I have always been someone who enjoys challenges and change,” she added.

Looking ahead, she envisions the facilities managed by PSM to be the ultimate hub for national and community sports as well as entertainment events.

She said several key projects are already underway, including replacing the track at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, upgrading the squash stadium, and improving lawn bowl facilities.

“PSM has managed these facilities well, but most of our facilities are old and need upgrades or replacement. This, as you know, requires huge investments, resources, and time,” she said.