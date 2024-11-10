KUALA LUMPUR: Top national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were booted out from the second round of the Arctic Open 2024 in Vantaa, Finland on Thursday.

Third seeds Aaron-Wooi Yik failed to live up to expectations as they suffered a stunning 13-21, 8-21 loss to England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy.

National women’s doubles number one pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, however, showed their class by storming into the last eight.

The third-seeded duo had no problems downing the Dutch-Ukraine combination of Kirsten de Wit-Mariia Stokiarenko 21-10, 21-11.

Pearly-Thinaah will next take on Jia Yi Fan-Li Wen Mei after the Chinese pair outplayed Austria’s Anna Kupca-Jekaterina Romanova 21-9, 21-3.