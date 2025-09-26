Arif Aiman’s AFC Player of the Year nomination boosts Malaysian football

ARIF AIMAN Mohd Hanapi’s nomination for the Asian Football Confederation Player of the Year award signifies a major resurgence for Malaysian football after a prolonged period of struggle.

The talented Johor Darul Ta’zim winger finds himself shortlisted alongside Asian football stars Qatar’s Akram Afif and Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari for the prestigious accolade.

National football legend Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan believes this nomination will make Asian powerhouses recognise Malaysia’s talent pool.

Zainal, an Asian All Stars selection in 1982 and 1985, stated that Arif Aiman’s achievement serves as a crucial inspiration for the younger generation.

“After the era of Datuk Soh (Chin Aun), the late Mokhtar (Datuk Mokhtar Dahari) and myself, we finally have a player who has been nominated for the top award,” said the former Pahang head coach.

He added that young players will now aspire to emulate Arif Aiman, providing the necessary push for Malaysian football’s future.

Associate Professor Dr Mohamad Nizam Nazarudin from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia views the nomination as validation of systematic player development.

The sports science expert emphasised that structured training and performance support are key to producing world-class athletes.

“Arif Aiman is a product of this consistent ecosystem - from the academy stage to the professional level,” Dr Mohamad Nizam explained.

He urged stakeholders to use this achievement as a catalyst for producing more international-calibre players through science and exposure.

Football analyst Datuk Dr Pekan Ramli described the nomination as a significant recognition that could attract international talent scouts to Malaysia.

Arif Aiman made history as the first Malaysian footballer to be nominated for the AFC’s top individual honour.

His nomination follows a stellar season where he won a fourth consecutive MVP award at the National Football Awards.

The 23-year-old played a pivotal role in JDT’s domestic Treble and their run to the AFC Champions League Elite round of 16 last season. – Bernama