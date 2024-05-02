Arsenal opens up title race while Man Utd wins and Chelsea crashes again

LONDON: Arsenal threw the Premier League title race wide open on Sunday with a vital 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.

Defeat for Mikel Arteta’s side would have left them eight points behind Liverpool, but Sunday’s win means they have closed the gap to just two points, ahead of Manchester City’s Monday night visit to Brentford.

Arsenal controlled the first half and deservedly led through a 14th-minute Bukayo Saka goal, but a mix-up between David Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes saw the defender put the ball into his own net to make it 1-1.

It was Liverpool’s turn to commit a defensive howler in the second half when Alisson Becker made a complete mess of a clearance after Virgil Van Dijk had left him the ball, and Gabriel Martinelli turned the ball into an empty net.

Substitute Leandro Trossard assured Arsenal’s win with a late drive through Alisson’s legs to end a poor day for Liverpool’s keeper.

Rasmus Hojlund’s first half goal and two strikes from Alejandro Garnacho took Manchester United to a convincing 3-0 win at home to West Ham.

Chelsea’s dreadful season continued as Wolverhampton striker Matheus Cunha scored a hat-trick to help his side to a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer put Chelsea ahead in the 19th minute, only for Cunha to level three minutes later with a deflected shot and a poor touch from Chelsea defender Axel Disasi saw him put into his own net on the stroke of halftime.

Two more goals from Cunha, the second from the penalty spot, assured Wolves’ win long before Thiago Silva netted a late second for the home side, who were booed off the pitch.

Sunday’s final game saw Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest draw 1-1, with Hudson Odoi’s 45th-minute goal canceling out Justin Kluivert’s early opener for Bournemouth. - Bernama, Xinhua