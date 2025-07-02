Asalanka ton leads Sri Lanka to 244 in first Bangladesh ODI

SKIPPER Charith Asalanka hit a fighting century as Sri Lanka posted 244 all out against Bangladesh in the first one-day international in Colombo on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka slipped to 29-3 but Asalanka stood firm in his 106 to thwart a persistent Bangladesh bowling attack at the start of the three-match series.

Pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed led the bowling charge with four wickets, but the left-handed Asalanka struck his fifth ODI century to help the hosts to a competitive total in 49.2 overs.

Asalanka put on two crucial stands including a 60-run partnership with Kusal Mendis, who made 45, and then 64 runs with Janith Liyanage.

Mendis and Liyanage, who made 29, failed to capitalise on their starts as Bangladesh rattled the opposition middle-order.

Mendis was trapped leg-before by debutant left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam. Liyanage perished trying to go big against part-time spinner Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh’s veteran seamer Mustafizur Rahman hobbled off with what looked like a pulled muscle after sending down just six overs.

They were a bowler short and were forced to rely on Shanto.

Asalanka brought up his hundred -- his fourth at this ground -- with a single to short cover, joining an elite club of centurions at the R Premadasa Stadium that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sanath Jayasuriya.

The skipper eventually fell in the final over, caught on the boundary while looking to clear the ropes in search of quick runs.

Taskin returned figures of 4-47 and was ably supported by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who took three wickets.

Sri Lanka were bowled out with four balls remaining, leaving Bangladesh a target of 245 to chase under lights.