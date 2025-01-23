KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) took full advantage of playing on home turf by defeating Indonesian club, PSM Makassar FC 1-0 in Group A, ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) 2024/25 at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA), here yesterday.

With the victory, TFC, who stepped into the field with a must-win mission, now has the opportunity to advance to the semi-finals after finishing second in the group with seven points from four matches.

The first half saw no dangerous attempts produced by both teams with more play hovering in the middle of the field and only by the 22nd minute, the game began to heat up when the visitors almost scored the first goal through Victor Luiz but defender Muhamad Shahrul Nizam Ros Hasni wiped out the danger.

Two minutes later, it was the home team’s turn to create a goal bound attempt by imported striker, Ishameel Akinade, but the long-range shot was neatly saved by the goalkeeper, Muhammad Reza Arya Pratama.

TFC’s best chance to score came in the 35th minute through imported striker Manuel Ott but unfortunately a beautiful shot from outside the box was slightly high over the crossbar while captain Muhammad Safawi Rasid’s powerful free kick from outside the box was parried by Muhammad Reza in the 53rd minute.

However, Safawi made up for the earlier disappointment when he converted a penalty kick in the 64th minute to give the home team a 1-0 lead after Uzbekistan referee Nadjafaliev Asker awarded a penalty to the hosts after the ball hit the hand of substitute Ananda Raehan Alief.

Despite trailing 0-1, Fernando Tavares’ squad kept mounting attacks in search of the equaliser and almost scored in the 70th minute through Victor Dethan, but was denied by goalkeeper, Muhammad Rahadiazli Rahalim.

TFC will face Thai club, BG Pathum United FC in the group final on Feb 5.