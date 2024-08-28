Asean’s Fabulous Five to Join World’s Best at Maybank Championship

FIVE exceptional golfing talents from the region have earned coveted spots in this October’s US$3 million Maybank Championship through the inaugural Asean Qualifier at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC).

Ida Ayu Indira Melati Putri from Indonesia claimed victory in the 36-hole qualifier with a total of 2-under-par 142 (74, 68) at KLGCC, one stroke ahead of Chayanit Wangmahaporn from Thailand (69, 74). Malaysia’s newly minted professional, Liyana Durisic (73, 72), tied for third on 1-over-par 145 with Indonesian amateur Kristina Natalia Yoko (68, 77). The final qualifying spot went to Malaysia’s Nur Durriyah Damian with a 147 total (73, 74).

“I wasn’t in position to qualify in the first round but thankfully I could make a comeback and play in the Maybank Championship one more time. I played in this event last year and thankfully I can play again” said Ida, who played in the 2023 Maybank Championship as a sponsor’s invite.

This quintet of Asean golfers will join the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour stars at the prestigious Maybank Championship 2024, set to take place at KLGCC’s West Course from October 24th to 27th. With a hefty USD3 million prize on the line, the much-anticipated event promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent and determination.

The Asean Qualifier, a new feature of the championship this year, featured a field of professional and amateur female golfers from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Also held at the renowned West Course of KLGCC from 27 to 28 August, this event provided a crucial platform for the Asean golfers to showcase their skills and secure a place in one of the LPGA Tour’s premier tournaments.

The Maybank Championship will feature a world-class field of 78 players competing for the coveted Tiger Trophy, including current World No.1 Nelly Korda of the United States, Paris Olympics gold medalist Lydia Ko of New Zealand, last year’s runner-up Atthaya ‘Jeeno’ Tittikul of Thailand, Japan’s top lady golfer Ayaka Furue, and rising American player Rose Zhang.

Maybank’s vision for the 2024 championship extends beyond sports. This is reflected in the championship’s efforts to elevate Asean talents and provide a global platform for golfers to shine—ultimately redefining the strategic value it brings to the region.

Dato’ Khairussaleh Ramli, President and Group CEO of Maybank, said, “The Asean Qualifier represents more than just a gateway to the LPGA; it embodies our commitment to providing opportunities to empower individuals across the Asean region. Congratulations to the winners, and we hope their success continues to inspire young talent across the region to strive for excellence on and off the greens.”

As the winners of the Asean qualifier prepare to compete at the Maybank Championship, the future of golf in Southeast Asia looks brighter than ever. The success of the Asean Qualifierclearly indicates the region’s growing prominence in the sport and the pivotal role that Maybank plays in shaping the future of golf for the region.

The Maybank Championship 2024 will undoubtedly be a highlight of the golfing calendar, not only for its competitive excellence but also for its broader impact on the sport and the community.

Maybank welcomes everyone to participate in this prestigious event and show support for their golfing heroes. With unreserved general admission, spectators will witness world-class golfing action up close. Ticketing options include the RM38 Day Pass (entry to only Thursday and Friday), RM68 Weekend Pass (entry to only Saturday and Sunday), and RM88 Season Pass (entry for all four days).

The little ones are not forgotten, as children under 12 enjoy free entry to the Championship! Maybank Cardholders (Debit, Credit & Charge Cards) and MAE App users will also enjoy free entry. For more information and ticket bookings, visit Maybank Championship Ticketing