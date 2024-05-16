Asia Cup: Thailand dash Malaysia's dream of reaching final

THE national women's team's dreams of marching into the final of the 2024 Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup were dashed after they lost 2-1 to defending champions Thailand in the semi-finals in Chonburi yesterday.

The hosts took just seven minutes to open accounts through a penalty corner goal by Todkaew Jiratchaya at the Thailand National Sport University (TNSU).

Thailand then doubled their lead in the 27th minute through Sakulpihtak Tikhamporn's field goal before Malaysia reduced the deficit through a penalty corner goal by Nur Atira Mohamad Ismail five minutes later.

However, Malaysia's fightback proved to be too little, too late and they will now face Indonesia in the third-placing playoff today.

In the other semi-final, Kazakhstan downed Indonesia 2-1 in a penalty shootout after both teams were tied 3-3 in regulation time.

National women's indoor hockey team head coach Mohd Rodzhanizam Mat Radzi said his charges played well although they failed to maintain their rhythm.

“However, the players showed true fighting spirit to try and fight back and they deserve credit for that,” he said in a statement issued by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).

Although disappointed at not making the final, Mohd Rodzhanizam said their battle in Chonburi is not over yet and urged his players to rise to the occasion one more time and beat Indonesia in the third-placing playoff today.

Malaysia began their Group A campaign on Monday (May 13) in style by thrashing Vietnam 25-0 and Oman 12-1 before capitulating 5-1 to Kazakhstan and finally assuring themselves of a place in the semi-finals with a 4-2 win over Iran on Tuesday (May 14).

Malaysia have only won the Asia Cup once when they defeated Kazakhstan 2-1 in the 2009 inaugural edition in Ipoh, Perak.