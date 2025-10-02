Asian cricket chief invites India to collect trophy from Dubai office

ASIAN CRICKET COUNCIL CHIEF MOHSIN NAQVI has stated that India are welcome to collect their Asia Cup trophy from his office in Dubai.

Naqvi, who also heads Pakistan’s cricket board, made this declaration on Wednesday following India’s refusal to accept the winning prize directly from him after Sunday’s final.

The Indian players celebrated their title defence by mimicking holding a trophy rather than receiving the actual cup from Naqvi, who serves as Pakistan’s interior minister.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav later claimed his team had been denied the trophy after their victory over Pakistan.

“As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now,“ Naqvi posted on social media platform X.

“If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me.”

The regional tournament featured significant political posturing between the players as the rivals met three times throughout the competition.

The final match concluded with high drama when the trophy presentation ceremony was delayed by one hour.

This T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates marked the first cricket encounter between the Asian giants since a deadly military conflict in May.

Suryakumar refused to shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Agha during their initial meeting, maintaining this stance throughout all three matches.

Players from both teams exchanged gestures mimicking each other’s military salutes during the four-day conflict earlier this year.

Both nations claimed victory in the border clashes that resulted in more than 70 casualties from missile, drone, and military exchanges.

India and Pakistan currently only face each other in cricket at neutral venues during international tournaments due to longstanding political tensions. – AFP