Asian Individual Championships: Six Malaysian women clear first round

SIX national women’s squash players started the Asian Individual Championships 2025 on the right footing by clearing their first-round hurdles today.

In the tournament held at the Sarawak Squash Centre in Petra Jaya, top seed Rachel Arnold had no trouble overcoming Taiwan’s Lee Yi Hsuan with scores of 11-5, 11-6, 11-4.

The 29-year-old will next play Japan’s Risa Sugimoto, who cruised past Sri Lanka’s Veera Samiyel Chanithma Sinaly 11-5, 11-1, 11-5 in another match.

Also through to the second round is Aira Azman, who easily disposed of China’s Yin Ziyuan 11-3, 11-1, 11-3 and will meet Boram Ryoo of South Korea tomorrow.

Aifa Azman also advanced to the second round by beating Sri Lanka’s Yehini Vonara Kuruppu 11-7, 11-0, 11-2 and will meet Hong Kong’s Chan Sin Yuk tomorrow.

Other results

Women’s singles

Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi (MAS) bt Hwayeong Eum (KOR) 11-5,11-6,11-6

Isabelle Wilson (MAS) bt Akanksha Salunkhe (IND) 5-11,11-4, 6-11, 11-3, 11-8

Yee Xin Ying (MAS) bt Yeung Wai Leng (MO) 11-3, 11-6, 11-6

Men’s singles

Duncan Lee (MAS) bt Jeongmin Ryu (KOR) 11-6, 8-11, 11-2,11-8

J. Sanjay (MAS) bt Minwo Lee (KOR) 11-5, 7-11, 11-8, 11-5

Joachim Chuah (MAS) bt Reymark Begornia (PHI) 11-2, 11-4, 11-5